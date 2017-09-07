India witnessed 927 terrorist attacks in 2016, according to the US State Department's 'Country Report on Terrorism'.

India was ranked third in terms of the number of terrorist attack, higher than Pakistan. Pakistan witnessed 734 terrorist attacks in the same year.

Recently, BRICS Summit 2017 issued a declaration to strengthen cooperation against the terror groups, what is being seen as a diplomatic victory for India. These terrorist organisations have been included for the first time in Brics' joint declaration - Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

India holds LeT responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attack and cross-border violence, whereas JeM was blamed for attacks on Indian Parliament in 2001.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to take action against these groups, but, Pakistan has always denied its involvement in any of the attacks.

