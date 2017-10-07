After the Doklam standoff at the India-China border in Sikkim was resolved on August 28, it was reported that China's People's Liberation Army was slowly starting to increase the number of troops at the border. However, India on Friday clarified that there was nothing alarming taking place in the region and that there were "no new developments" at the "face-off site and its vicinity."

"We have seen recent reports on Doklam. There are no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since the August 28 disengagement. The status quo prevails in this area. Any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect," said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Additionally, other sources told the Indian Express that there were no concerns at the Indo-China border and that China was sticking to its side, but stated that the Indian side is keeping an eye on the activities. "We are not downplaying their presence, but till the time there is no change in the status quo...there is no reason to be alarmed at the presence of troops on the Chinese side."

The MEA's statement comes close on the heels of China's claims that the country has the right to protect its territory and that the forces are at the border for patrolling. "The Chinese border defence troops have always been patrolling in Donglang district to protect the territorial rights, according to relevant border treaties and agreements," IANS quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement.

"There is no dispute that Donglang (Doklam) is always part of China's territory and is always under China's effective and valid administration," it added.

While it has time and again been said that the number of Chinese troops at Doklam has been witnessing a constant rise, these forces may need to withdraw to lower-lying regions once it is winter and gets colder.

Meanwhile, contrary to MEA's statement, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had admitted on Thursday that the Chinese soldiers were present near the Chumbi valley. It was also being said that a Chinese division of more than 12,000 soldiers, 150 tanks and artillery guns were moved to the region. Not just that, the PLA has also not removed the tents and construction equipment from the region.

Apart from the deployment of PLA troops, it was reported on Friday, October 6, that Beijing was once again working on its roads and upgrading and widening the existing routes. However, the new site is about 10 kilometres away from its earlier construction site, and India hasn't raised an objection to it yet.

Meanwhile, China has also issued a third travel advisory to its citizens, in which it said that India had denied entry to several Chinese tourists. It asked its citizens to be mindful of the rules and regulation of the neighbouring country and comply with them.

"Some Chinese citizens visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are restricted areas for foreigners, without gaining permits from India. Some tourists were asked to return upon arrival; some were even arrested or investigated", the statement said, according to the Global Times.

"Visitors should] not photograph India's border and military facilities and vehicles. While traveling on India's border neighbouring Nepal, avoid visiting border markets, and do not enter the territory of other countries by mistake."