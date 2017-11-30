India ranks seventh in the list of the top 10 countries that are the target of web applications attack globally, according to a Akamai State of the Internet Q3 2017 Security Report.

The United States of America tops the list, followed by Brazil. China occupies the ninth position.

The report, by content delivery network Akamai, found that the number of web application attacks in Q3 2017 increased 69 per cent in total from the same time last year.

According to the World Bank, India has 10,350 secured servers which, when put against a user base of 462 million Internet users, is a clear indication of the need for better infrastructure to be able to support the data surge.

