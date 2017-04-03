Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) at a press conference held at the PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan on Monday. This year 3,300 institutions has taken part in the India Rankings 2017.
Institutions across the country are ranked based on various parameters like teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practises, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Regional diversity, gender equity, inclusion of disadvantaged sections were the other yardsticks
Check out the list below:
Top ten Universities in India
- IISc, Bangalore
- JNU, New Delhi
- BHU, Varanasi
- Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Research, Bangalore, Karnataka
- Jadavpur University, West Bengal
- Anna University, Tamil Nadu
- University of Hyderabad, Telangana
- University of Delhi
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
- Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra
Top ten Engineering Colleges in India:
- IIT Madras, Chennai
- HIIT Bombay, Maharashtra
- IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand
- IIT Guwahati, Assam
- Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
- Jadavpur University, Kolkata
- IIT Hyderabad,
Top ten institutions in India:
- IISc, Bangalore
- IIT Madras
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Delhi
- JNU
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Roorkee
- IT, BHU
Top ten Management institutions in India:
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIM Bangalore
- IIM Calcutta
- IIM Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
- IIM Kozhikode
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Roorkee
- Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jharkhand
- IIM Indore
Top ten Colleges in India:
- Miranda House, Delhi
- Loyola College, Chennai
- Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
- Bishop Heber College, Tamil Nadu
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. New Delhi
- St. Xavier's College, Calcutta
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
- Dyal Singh College, New Delhi
- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, New Delhi
- Women's Christian College, Madras
Top four Pharmacy Colleges in India
- Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- Nat'l Inst. of Pharm. Edu. & Research, Mohali
- Uty. Inst. of Pharmaceutical. Sciences, Chandigarh
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai