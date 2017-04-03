Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) at a press conference held at the PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan on Monday. This year 3,300 institutions has taken part in the India Rankings 2017.

Institutions across the country are ranked based on various parameters like teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practises, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Regional diversity, gender equity, inclusion of disadvantaged sections were the other yardsticks

Check out the list below:

Top ten Universities in India IISc, Bangalore JNU, New Delhi BHU, Varanasi Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Research, Bangalore, Karnataka Jadavpur University, West Bengal Anna University, Tamil Nadu University of Hyderabad, Telangana University of Delhi Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra

Top ten Engineering Colleges in India: IIT Madras, Chennai HIIT Bombay, Maharashtra IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal IIT Delhi IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand IIT Guwahati, Assam Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Jadavpur University, Kolkata IIT Hyderabad,

Top ten institutions in India: IISc, Bangalore IIT Madras IIT Bombay IIT Kharagpur IIT Delhi JNU IIT Kanpur IIT Guwahati IIT Roorkee IT, BHU

Top ten Management institutions in India: IIM Ahmedabad IIM Bangalore IIM Calcutta IIM Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh IIM Kozhikode IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jharkhand IIM Indore

Top ten Colleges in India: Miranda House, Delhi Loyola College, Chennai Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi Bishop Heber College, Tamil Nadu Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. New Delhi St. Xavier's College, Calcutta Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi Dyal Singh College, New Delhi Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, New Delhi Women's Christian College, Madras