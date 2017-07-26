In a disgusting incident, a passenger travelling in the Poorva Express found a dead lizard in his meal on Tuesday.

The incident comes just days after a report submitted in Parliament by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) stated that food served on Indian trains was unfit for human consumption.

The passenger, who ordered a vegetable biryani, found the dead reptile after having consumed a few bites of the meal.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) and other officials took cognizance of the matter, inquired about the passenger's health and administered treatment to him.

The passenger also tweeted to Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu complaining to him about the incident, which happened when the train was near the Mughalsarai station in Uttar Pradesh.

The passenger also said he was provided with the medication after a delay of a few hours.

"The thing which I regret the most is that I was given medicines really late. I was not given any medication for about four hours," the passenger told reporters.

Kishor Kumar, DRM of Danapur division, condemned the incident and assured that a detailed investigation would be carried out in the matter.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. A detailed enquiry would be conducted in the case and necessary action would be taken... A check-up was done in the Danapur Division and he was given medicine," Kumar said, adding that the main concern of the department was the health of passengers.

"Our concern was the health of all the passengers. All the passengers were attended and it was ensured that the passengers were given the necessary health treatment," Kumar said, adding that this incident would be considered as a feedback for the Railways to improve their services.

Last week, the CAG had submitted a report to Parliament stating that Railways was using unpurified water to make beverages and that rats and cockroaches were found in pantries.

Besides other complaints, the report also revealed that food at several places was stale and was being left in the open without protection from dust and flies.