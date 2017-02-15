China warned India that it is playing with "fire" because of its closeness with Taiwan after a delegation from Taiwan began its visit earlier this week. Through its mouth piece Global Times, China indicated that while US President Donald Trump has also fallen in line over challenging China over the Taiwan question, India stands out as a sore thumb.

Also read: China would help Pakistan in building nuclear arsenal if India doesn't cool "missile fever"

Calling India a "provocateur", the editorial said India views Taiwan as China's 'Achilles' Heel'. It also said that New Delhi tries to use the South China Sea, Dalai Lama and Taiwan as "bargaining chips" and has vastly misinterpreted the "One Belt, One Road" project.

"Such groups visited India in past as well," sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said about the visit by the Taiwanese academics, businessmen and legislators to India. "Nothing new or unusual about such visits and political meanings shouldn't be read into them," the MEA said.

The editorial in the Chinese newspaper said the project would in fact help countries who are along the route, including India. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a disputed area where Kashmiri residents have been protesting against Pakistan.

"As the corridor passes through the disputed Kashmir, some Indian strategists have advised the Modi government to play the Taiwan card, using the commitment of the "One-China" policy as leverage in exchange for China's endorsement of 'One India'," the editorial said.

The editorial further said Taiwan can't help "some of India's development goals" or "check the mainland".

Putting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in negative light, it said she was taking advantage of India's "vigilance and strategic suspicions against China". Tsai is reportedly trying to pressurise China by getting closer to India.

In a patronising parting, the editorial advises India from being used to confront China on behalf of Taiwan reiterating that the way forward for India is to join the 'Belt and Road' Initiative.