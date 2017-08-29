Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan among others were set to be part of a World XI team, which was scheduled to play a fundraiser against Sri Lanka XI on September 8.

The Twenty20 match, which was formally announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during the recently-concluded Test series against India, has now been pushed to a later date. The charity match was aimed at collecting funds for victims (children) of flood and drought in the island nation, according to an official statement from the SLC.

SLC's decision comes after the governing body of cricket in the country decided that the national team players needed some rest after gruelling home series against Zimbabwe and India. Notably, former cricketers Kumara Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who were set to be part of the Sri Lanka XI, were also not available on the said date, CEO of SLC, Ashley de Silva, said.

While the SLC initially chose not to reveal anything about the team compositions, it has now come to light that Tymal Mills (England), Graeme Cremer (Zimbabwe), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), JP Duminy and Farhaan Behardien (South Africa) were also in line to be part of the World XI along with Afridi, Misbah, Raina, Uthappa and Pathan.

"I must extend my sincere thanks to the players who confirmed their participation... as well the respective Boards for the support extended," De Silva said.

He added: "The Technical Committee of SLC has evaluated the factors involved and feel quite rightly that we need to give our players a break after several months of intense cricket. In addition to this, a couple of key players like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are also not available on this date, so we felt that we could afford to wait a while and play this game at a more conducive time."

De Silva also revealed that the plans for the charity match have not been abandoned and that the World XI and Sri Lanka XI will come together for the noble cause "at the earliest possible date".

World XI set for Pakistan

Notably, a lot is being said about another World XI team, which will be touring Pakistan in a bid to resume international cricket in the terror-affected Asian country. Notably, South Africa's Faf du Plessis will be leading the team for a three-match T20 series -- between September 12 and 15, which has been awarded international status.

World XI team for Pakistan series

Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa), Tim Paine (Australia), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Darren Sammy (West Indies), Samuel Badree (West Indies), Morne Morkel (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa).