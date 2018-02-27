In yet another dig by US President Donald Trump over the high import duty on motorcycles in India, the 73-year old former business mogul claims that his nation is 'getting nothing' after New Delhi's decision to slash customs duty on imported motorcycles to 50 percent, PTI reported.

While addressing the issue of import duty by India on global motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, Trump said that he wants a fairer trade deal between the two nations.

After his recent interaction with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump called him 'a fantastic man' and said that Modi informed the US president of reducing tariffs to 50 percent on imported motorcycles but claims that the US is 'getting nothing' out of the deal.

"Now, the prime minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50 percent. I said okay, but so far we're getting nothing. So, we get nothing. He gets 50 (percent), and they think we're doing -- like they're doing us a favour. That's not a favour."