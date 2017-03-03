Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times, India:

Here are all the live updates:

9:27 am IST: The Jammu & Kashmir Police arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Baramulla district of the state and recovered two pistols.

8:20 am IST: US Senator Mark Warner slammed Islamabad, said: "Pak can't play both ways; on the one hand, talk about curbing terrorism & on the other lets other terror groups sneak into India."

7:48 am IST: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to convene his first cabinet meeting later on Friday (March 3).

7:00 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Friday (March 3).

6:45 am IST: India to participate in the meeting of Permanent Indus Commission to be held in Lahore this month.