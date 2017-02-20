Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times, India:
Here are all the live updates:
11:10 am IST: Delhi Police special cell arrests a person with 21 pistols
11:06 am IST: Under-19 cricketer Harpreet Singh detained for driving car straight into Mumbai's Andheri railway station platform last night
10:14 am IST: West Bengal: BSF arrests resident of Nadia district with Rs 96,000 fake currency in Rs 2000 denomination notes in Malda's Baisnabnagar
10:05 am IST: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to multiple landslides triggered by overnight rainfall in Ramban
9:38 am IST: Weekly cash withdrawal limit for saving accounts hiked to Rs 50,000 from today
9:01 am IST: UP Elections: Congress advices PM Modi to look into his 'Karam Kundali'
8:38 am IST: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 Players' Auction to take place in Bengaluru, today
8:27 am IST: "Congress to file complaint with Election Commission, against PM Modi, over highly deplorable statement in Fatehpur rally," KC Mittal told ANI
7:32 am IST: Supreme Court to hear the plea regarding the Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, today.
7:29 am IST: Robbery at a post office in Delhi's Anand Vihar in early morning hours, 17 cash bags looted; amount not ascertained yet.
7:20 am IST: Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction at 2 AM affecting rail route b/w Delhi & Howrah, no casualties
7:12 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address election rallies in Jalaun's Orai and Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh.