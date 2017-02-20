Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times, India:

Weekly cash withdrawal limit for saving accounts hiked to Rs 50,000 from today

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 Players' Auction underway in Bengaluru

Supreme Court to hear the plea regarding the Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address election rallies in Jalaun's Orai and Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh

Here are all the live updates:

11:10 am IST: Delhi Police special cell arrests a person with 21 pistols

11:06 am IST: Under-19 cricketer Harpreet Singh detained for driving car straight into Mumbai's Andheri railway station platform last night

10:14 am IST: West Bengal: BSF arrests resident of Nadia district with Rs 96,000 fake currency in Rs 2000 denomination notes in Malda's Baisnabnagar

10:05 am IST: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to multiple landslides triggered by overnight rainfall in Ramban

9:01 am IST: UP Elections: Congress advices PM Modi to look into his 'Karam Kundali'

8:27 am IST: "Congress to file complaint with Election Commission, against PM Modi, over highly deplorable statement in Fatehpur rally," KC Mittal told ANI

7:29 am IST: Robbery at a post office in Delhi's Anand Vihar in early morning hours, 17 cash bags looted; amount not ascertained yet.

7:20 am IST: Delhi-bound Kalindi Express collided with a freight train at Tundla junction at 2 AM affecting rail route b/w Delhi & Howrah, no casualties

