Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will address first joint press conference and road show today following Samajwadi Party—Congress alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Haryana has been put on alert as the Jat community's agitation demanding reservation begins today

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to release BJP's election manifesto in Goa

Another BSF jawan posts videos alleging sale of army liquor to outsiders, jawan washing cars of senior officers

Here are all the live updates:

12:39 pm IST: India A and Under-19 trainer Rajesh Sawant passes away

12:05 pm IST: Landslides cleared on Jammu-Srinagar Highway; LMVs allowed to move on highway; Vehicles to leave before 11:30 am

11:41 am IST: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat attends wreath laying ceremony of Major Sagar who lost his life in avalanche that struck Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector

11:39 am IST: One dead after almost 30 vehicles rammed into each other on the Jaipur—Agra Highway due to fog. At least 28 have been injured out of which three are critical

11 am IST: PM Modi begins Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address to the nation

9:34 am IST: Police deployed in Haryana as Jat community will hold agitation in 19 districts of the state demanding reservation

9:26 am IST: Bull-taming sport Jallikattu held in Karungulam village of Tamil Nadu

9:16 am IST: Upper caste school children shun mid-day meal cooked at the home of a Dalit in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh

8:04 am IST: Sachin Tendulkar flagged off Kolkata Full Marathon early morning today

7:31 am IST: PM Narendra Modi to address election rally in Punjab's Faridkot

7:28 am IST: Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will address joint press conference at 1 pm, followed by a joint road show at 2 pm in Lucknow today

7:21 am IST: At least 25 trains are arriving late, five have been rescheduled and one cancelled due to fog/operational reasons in Delhi today