10:40 am IST: Jammu National Highway has been closed due to heavy snowfall at the Jawahar Tunnel and the Banihal area in Srinagar.

10:30 am IST: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan for ceremonial reception. He is expected to meet both PM Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.

10:20 am IST: Armed Force jawan shoots and kills colleague in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

10:10 am IST: Goa jailbreak attempt: An inmate killed gangster Vinayak Korbatkar — another inmate — in a fight in the jail, says DGP Muktesh Chander.

10:05 am IST: UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya denies his comments on Ram Temple.

9:30 am IST: The higher reaches in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts in himachal Pradesh have received heavy snowfall.

9:20 am IST: At least five students were injured in a collision between a truck and a school bus in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The injured have been rushed to hospital.

9 am IST: Full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

8:45 am IST: A 95-year-old from Agra named Jal Devi will be contesting the UP elections as an independent candidate. She has filed her nomination papers from Kheragarh.

8:40 am IST: Kolkata Airport Customs arrested a Bangladesh passenger and seized Rs 98,03,833 from him in euros, pounds, dirhams and riyals.

8:35 am IST: UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya says the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built after Assembly elections in the state.

8:25 am IST: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address rallies in Sujanpur, Mukerian and Rajpura in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

8:05 am IST: High alert in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir as well, with tighter security near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, before Republic Day.

8 am IST: JD-U leader Sharad Yadav says the honour of the ballot is more than the honour of a girl. Read more...

7:55 am IST: Security has been tightened in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir before Republic Day.

7:50 am IST: Salman Khan will have to appear before a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case.

7:45 am IST: President Pranab Mukherjee will address the nation today, ahead of India's 68th Republic Day.

7:40 am IST: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and decide on some agreements and pacts. He will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari later.

7:35 am IST: At least 45 inmates of Sada sub jail in Goa attempted to a prison break, but were unsuccessful. They were subdued and the situation was brought under control.

7:30 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on a variety of issues over the phone. Read more...