11:02 am IST: Mulayam Singh Yadav has written a letter to all party workers asking them not to attend the National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav.

10:35 am IST: Shivpal Yadav meets Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and offers to step down from the party state president post.

10:21 am IST: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Shahpur area in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in the Shahpur area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

9:17 am IST: Samajwadi Party Convention called by Ramgopal Yadav will be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park.

7 am IST: At least 48 trains have been delayed while 12 were rescheduled and one cancelled due to fog in Delhi.