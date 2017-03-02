Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Here are all the live updates:

8:52 am IST: A seven-year-old boy dies after falling into a drain in Ullal, Karnaraka, on Wednesday.

8:24 am IST: Complaint filed at Juhu Police Station after Mahesh Bhatt receives extortion call. The caller also threatened to kill his wife Soni Razdan and daughter and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

7:30 am IST: US House Speaker Paul Ryan met Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Wednesday (March 1). Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna was also present. "I expressed House's condolences on the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was senselessly murdered last week in Kansas," Ryan said.