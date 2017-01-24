Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Here are all the live updates:

11:59 am IST: SC asks all state Home Secretaries to file a response in regards to vacancies in states in police department within four weeks

11:35 am IST: Kamal Haasan addresses media in Chennai over Jallikattu

11:15 am IST: US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi to talk over phone later today

10:52 am IST: SBI led consortium of banks move SC in Aircel-Maxis case. Banks want to be heard by SC before any decision on banning Aircel's 2G spectrum

10:39 am IST: Tracker dog of the CRPF dies in IED blast triggered by naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

10:18 am IST: Special CBI court to pronounce order on February 2 on framing of charges against former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in Aircel-Maxis case

9:48 am IST: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh to kick off SP poll campaign from Sultanpur

9:44 am IST: At least 40 people have been injured after a tourist bus overturned in Dhauli hills in Bhubaneshwar in Odisha.

9:38 am IST: School manager arrested by police in connection with the Etah school bus accident in Uttar Pradesh.

9:16 am IST: Cold wave intensifies in Shimla following western disturbance effects

9:08 am IST: Encounter between security forces and terrorists is currently underway in Khimber's Hadoora area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

8:48 am IST: Security has been tightened in Ludhiana ahead of the Punjab Elections 2017. Checks are being carried out

8 am IST: Supreme Court to read out the names to be appointed as administrators in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) matter

7:57 am IST: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of UAE will be on a three-day visit to India from today. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be attending the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, will meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

7:35 am IST: Fire broke out at a wood godown in Mumbai's Kurla area last night. It was later brought under control.

7:28 am IST: Raees By Rail turns fatal, SRK fan dies in Vadodara

7:26 am IST: The arrival of at least 25 trains in Delhi has been delayed, nine rescheduled and one cancelled due to fog and other operational reasons.

7:22 am IST: At least 11 international flights have been delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport (10 arrival and one departure). Nine domestic flights — three arrival and six departure — have been delayed while one has been cancelled.