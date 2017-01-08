Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

10:42 am IST: JDU leader Mukesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna's Barh District in Bihar.

10:36 am IST: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal undertook a cleanliness check drive in Delhi's Saket area.

9:32 am IST: An under construction building collapsed in Bengaluru near the Accenture campus.

8:05 am IST: Lucknow car accident: At least 4 killed, 6 injured after car crashes into night shelter in Dalibagh

At least four labourers were killed while six others got critically injured after a car crashed into their night shelter early Sunday (January 8) in Dalibagh area of central Lucknow. Two of the five accused were arrested by the Lucknow Police. Three are still absconding. Read more...

7:55 am IST: PM Narendra Modi will speak at the inauguration of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru today.

7:37 am IST: Ten Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy at Palk Strait again.

7:17 am IST: Seven international flights have been delayed while one has been cancelled due to fog. Two domestic flights have been delayed while one has been cancelled. At least 41 trains are running late while 14 have been rescheduled and five cancelled.