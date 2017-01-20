Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India.

2 pm IST: Jallikattu protests spread to Mumbai in Maharashtra and Vadodara in Gujarat.

1:50 pm IST: Asst Chief of Naval Staff (Submarines) Rear Admiral Mohit Gupta says India will induct two Scorpene-class submarines this year, with a third in the waters. "The first submarine is Kalvari, the second is Khanderi and third one will be Vela," he says.

1:40 pm IST: SP vice-president Kironmoy Nanda says the Congress may get to contest in about 80 seats in the UP Assembly elections.

1:30 pm IST: Panneerselvam says draft ordinance on Jallikattu will be ready by Friday evening.

1:20 pm IST: Two people riding a motorcycle have died following a collision with a bus in Khakurda in West Midnapore, West Bengal.

1:10 pm IST: "We will bring everything in front of you in shortest time. We will reach a conclusion [on the TN government proposal on Jallikattu by today evening or tomorrow," says Minister of State for Environment and Forests Anil Dave

1 pm IST: The Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council unanimously passes a resolution on respectable return of Kashmiri Pandits to the state.

12:50 pm IST: AIADMK MPs meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urging promulgation of an ordinance in support of Jallikattu. Meanwhile, protests on the issue are seen outside Jantar Mantar.

The MPs will meet President Pranab Mukherjee at 2 pm on Saturday.

12:40 pm IST: Businessman Sanjiv Goenka, at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2017, announces investment worth Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal over the next few years in the FMCG sector. Rakesh Bharti Mittal announces investment of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore more in the next three years.

12:30 am IST: The Samajwadi Party has released a list of 191 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Shivpal Singh Yadav has got a ticket from Jaswantnagar. Read more...

12:20 pm IST: The Delhi Police have seized a truck with 7,200 bottles of alcohol from Shahdara. The alcohol, worth Rs 4 lakh, was being transported to UP, possibly to be distributed as enticement to voters before the Assembly elections in the state.

11:20 am IST: Stalin has been released. Meanwhile, members of the Nadigar Sangamam have come out in support of the Jallikattu protests.

11:15 am IST: The Supreme Court, following requests from Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi, has agreed not to pass an interim or any other order for a week on Jallikattu.

11:10 am IST: ED arrests Gujarat-based businessman Jignesh Kishorebhai Bhajiawala in connection with a money-laundering case, pertaining to demonetisation.

11 am IST: DMK members break another barricade, this time at Chennai Egmore station, while stopping a train as part of Jallikattu protests.

10:45 am IST: Two education department officials have been suspended and two FIRs have been registered against the drivers of the bus and truck involved in the accident in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday that led to the death of 12 schoolchildren.

10:40 am IST: Actress Rati Agnihotri and her husband have been booked by the police for electricity theft to the tune of Rs 49 lakh, following allegations that their electricity meter was rigged.

10:30 am IST: Stalin and some other DMK workers have been taken into protective custody, possibly to avoid a rerun of the small-scale violence that happened during the "rail roko" earlier during the day.

10:10 am IST: "The government should keep an eye on PETA because they are interfering unnecessarily in our traditional things," says Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day on Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, shops are closed in Rameswaram over the protests.

9:35 am IST: As warned by Kanimozhi, DMK workers stop a train at Mambalam in support of Jallikattu, but their protest gets violent, despite the presence of Stalin, or probably because of it.

9:20 am IST: DMK president MK Stalin joins the protests in support of Jallikattu at Mambalam in Chennai.

8:45 am IST: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam says: "I had a detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jalikattu law by the state. We urge protesters to withdraw their protest immediately. The TN government has sent a draft of the amendment to the Union Home Ministry this morning. I believe the draft will be approved in one or two days, which will pave the way for Jalikattu."

8:40 am IST: Accident between a tempo and a car leads to the death of six people in the Valsad district of Gujarat.

8:35 am IST: Witness statements and evidence point towards women being raped in Murthal during the Jat quota protests in February 2016, observed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. The state police has been directed to form a special investigation team (SIT) to find the perpetrators. Read more...

8:30 am IST: Religious leader Jaggi Vasudev says Jallikattu is "not a bull fight; its embracing the bull." He adds: "You should see how bull also loves the sport and engages itself."

8:15 am IST: Jallikattu protests seem to be only gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu after more than two days of peaceful agitation. While cinema personalities like AR Rahman is expected to join the protests, politicians are also pitching in, with DMK leader K Kanimozhi to hold a "rail roko".

8 am IST: Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir leads to road blockages and overall disruption of normal life. Authorities are working to restore normalcy.

7:45 am IST: A fire had broken out in the Mohammed Estate area in Kurla, a suburb of Mumbai. It has since been doused, and the situation has been brought under control.

7:30 am IST: Trains and flights have been affected due to fog in Delhi. At least 23 trains arrived late, the departure of 11 had to be rescheduled, while four were entirely cancelled.

Meanwhile the arrival and departure of 22 flights — eight international and 14 domestic — had to be delayed or rescheduled.