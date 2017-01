10:17 AM IST: Massive fire on Court road, near Lal Chowk. Several shops, buildings of two banks gutted in the fire.

10:09 AM IST: Infosys Q3 net profit rises 7% at Rs 3,708 crore, lowers dollar revenue guidance

10:06 AM IST: 25 trains delayed, eight rescheduled and two cancelled due to fog.

10:05 AM IST: Haryana: Air quality at 405(Hazardous) around Sector 11 in Gurugram (source:AQICN)

10:00 AM IST: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to address the media at 12 pm in Delhi's Manekshaw Centre