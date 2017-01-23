Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Jallikattu Protest: Police forcefully evict protesters from Chennai's Marina Beach as Tamil Nadu Govt makes Ordinance public

Delhi air space to remain closed from 10.35 am today to 12.15 pm in view of the full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Congress releases list of 41 candidates

Here are all the live updates:

10:59 am IST: DND flyway toll tax case - There won't be any toll tax for now. CAG seeks more time, a period of eight weeks to file reply in the case

10:52 am IST: SC asks Centre to appoint the DG of National Human Rights Commission in a week and its members in four weeks

10:11 am IST: Supreme Court to hear December 16 gangrape convicts' plea challenging death sentence order

10:06 am IST: DMK walks out from the assembly as Tamil Nadu Governor speaks

10:01 am IST: Tamil Nadu assembly session begins, Jallikattu bill to be tabled today

9:42 am IST: Delhi air space to remain closed from 10:35 am today to 12:15 pm in view of the full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade

9:29 am IST: Two locals injured in IED blast triggered by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Jagargunda

9:13 am IST: Police recovered Rs 16 lakh in denominations of scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from Moradabad area yesterday

9:10 am IST: Heavy police force deployment in Madurai's Alanganallur village due to Jallikattu protests

9:03 am IST: Police forcefully evict Jallikattu protesters assembled at Coimbatore's VOC Ground

8:32 am IST: Full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade to be held at Rajpath in Delhi. It will begin at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort

8:12 am IST: Congress releases list of 41 candidates ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

8:09 am IST: One dead as two cars rammed into each other near Delhi's Munirka area in early morning hours

8:05 am IST: Bill to replace ordinance on Jallikattu to be tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly today

8 am IST: AIU officers intercepted a passenger holding Indian passport at Mumbai airport. Two pieces of gold weighing 1379 gms valued at Rs 37,35,325 seized. Passenger was attempting surreptitious removal of two pieces of gold by concealing it in housing of copper winding of Mixer/ Grinder. The passenger has been arrested

7:38 am IST: Protesters threaten police, saying that they will commit suicide at Marina beach if forcefully removed from the site

7:34 am IST: Protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach refuse to move away from the site

7:27 am IST: Protest being held in Madurai's Alanganallur, protesters seek a permanent solution for organising Jallikattu

7:20 am IST: Routes leading to Chennai's Marina Beach closed, barricading put up by police to prevent people from assembling there

7:09 am IST: Police at Chennai's Marina Beach begin removing protesters forcefully

6:56 am IST: Protesters at Chennai's Marina Beach say they believe in police but they need time to discuss about the ordinance, demand half day time

6:46 am IST: Heavy police force deployed at Chennai's Marina Beach, talks on between police and protesters