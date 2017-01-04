Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:
- The Election Commission of India will address a press conference at 12 noon in Delhi to announce the election dates for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.
- BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya's house in Uttarpara, West Bengal, was allegedly attacked by TMC workers on Tuesday night.
- TMC leaders will protest against financial emergency and political vendetta in Delhi at 2.30 pm outside Parliament office.
- Justice J.S. Khehar takes oath as the New Chief Justice of India today at President House.
Here are all the live updates:
9:52 am IST: Eleven members of a family found dead at their residence in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
9:34 am IST: Delhi police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Anand Parbat area. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.
9:19 am IST: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the 21 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended a terrorist named Ashiq Ahmed of Lashkar-e-Toiba, near the Fruit Mandi crossing in Handwara;. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.
9:09 am IST: Justice J.S. Khehar takes oath as the New Chief Justice of India at the President House in Delhi.
8:27 am IST: The Election Commission of India will address a press conference at 12 noon in Delhi to announce the election dates for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states
8:16 am IST: The DMK General body meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am today.
8:15 am IST: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss farmer suicide, drought and the state budget in Chennai today
7:47 am IST: In a joint operation, the BSF and the Tripura police seized Bangladesh bound contraband worth Rs 25 lakh (approx) in Agartala.
7:31 am IST: Minister of State General VK Singh and MJ Akbar to hold Ministry of External Affair's mid-term media briefing at 4 pm today.
7:24 am IST: Nine international and eight domestic flights from/to Delhi have been delayed while one domestic flight has been cancelled due to fog.
7:20 am IST: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will attend the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) programme in Delhi today.
7:19 am IST: CBI will produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Bhubaneshwar Court today in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.
6:17 am IST: Earthquake tremors of magnitude 4.3 was felt in Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:02 am.
6:15 am IST: Earthquake tremors of 5.4 magnitude was felt in Myanmar-India border region at around 12:20 am.