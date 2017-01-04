Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

The Election Commission of India will address a press conference at 12 noon in Delhi to announce the election dates for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya's house in Uttarpara, West Bengal, was allegedly attacked by TMC workers on Tuesday night.

TMC leaders will protest against financial emergency and political vendetta in Delhi at 2.30 pm outside Parliament office.

Justice J.S. Khehar takes oath as the New Chief Justice of India today at President House.

Here are all the live updates:

9:52 am IST: Eleven members of a family found dead at their residence in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

9:34 am IST: Delhi police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Anand Parbat area. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

9:19 am IST: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the 21 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended a terrorist named Ashiq Ahmed of Lashkar-e-Toiba, near the Fruit Mandi crossing in Handwara;. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

9:09 am IST: Justice J.S. Khehar takes oath as the New Chief Justice of India at the President House in Delhi.

8:16 am IST: The DMK General body meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am today.

8:15 am IST: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss farmer suicide, drought and the state budget in Chennai today

7:47 am IST: In a joint operation, the BSF and the Tripura police seized Bangladesh bound contraband worth Rs 25 lakh (approx) in Agartala.

7:31 am IST: Minister of State General VK Singh and MJ Akbar to hold Ministry of External Affair's mid-term media briefing at 4 pm today.

7:24 am IST: Nine international and eight domestic flights from/to Delhi have been delayed while one domestic flight has been cancelled due to fog.

7:20 am IST: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will attend the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) programme in Delhi today.

7:19 am IST: CBI will produce TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Bhubaneshwar Court today in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.

6:17 am IST: Earthquake tremors of magnitude 4.3 was felt in Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:02 am.

6:15 am IST: Earthquake tremors of 5.4 magnitude was felt in Myanmar-India border region at around 12:20 am.