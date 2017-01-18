Read all live updates, breaking news from India right here on International Business Times India:

10:05 am IST: BJP Central Election Committee meet to take place tomorrow at 11 am to finalise remaining list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand polls.

9:54 am IST: Rapid Action Force deployed in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas in West Bengal after two people lost their lives. Many were wounded in protests against power project.

9:38 am IST: Naxals killed sarpanch of Masenar village in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

9:38 am IST: Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team reaches Bihar to probe into the Kanpur train accident, after three people were arrested in connection with the case.

9:24 am IST: Jodhpur High Court to pronounce its verdict in the Salman Khan Arms Act Case today.

9:21 am IST: Navjot Singh Sidhu to file his nomination from East Amritsar constituency later today

9:10 am IST: Captain Amarinder Singh to file his nomination from Lambi, today.

9:00 am IST: Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.7 felt in Aizwal, Mizoram at around 7:16 am. Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.0 felt in New Delhi at around 7:16 AM.

8:55 am IST: People gather in huge numbers at Marina Beach, Chennai in support of Jallikattu.

8:50 am IST: Supreme Court to hear Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue today

8:49 am IST: Senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar to join BJP later today.

8:20 am IST: BJP gives adjournment motion in Telangana Assembly over shortage of teachers, facilities and other issues in State govt schools.

7:56 am IST: Five bogies of a goods train derailed near Hubli station in Karnataka. No casualties have been reported. Traffic movement has also been affected. Cause of derailment is being probed.

7:52 am IST: Haryana: A car carrying four people met with an accident near Gurugram; all escaped unhurt.

7:33 am IST: RBI Governor to appear before finance panel to brief on demonetisation

7:17 am IST: Congress to hold protest march from Jantar Mantar to RBI office at 12.30 pm as part of Jan Vedna campaign against demonetisation

7:13 am IST: Two International and nine domestic flights from/to Delhi delayed due to fog/operational reasons. At least 35 trains arriving late, eight rescheduled and one cancelled due to foggy weather conditions.