- Budget session of Parliament to begin today with President Pranab Mukherjee's address to members of both the houses of Parliament
- Government to table Economic Survey 2017 before the Parliament today
- SC to hear several pleas regarding bull-taming sport Jallikattu seeking the State Govt law to be made invalid on the sport
9:134 am IST: SC to hear Animal Welfare Board's plea on Jallikattu ordinance today
9:32 am IST: Executive committee of BJP Parliamentary Party to meet today at 4 pm, followed by NDA Meeting at 5 pm
9:14 am IST: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav to address first joint public meeting on February 3 in Agra
8:55 am IST: Fire broke out at a complex in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh today morning. Three fire engines are currently at the spot trying to douse the flames
8:29 am IST: IT Department attaches properties under Benami Property Transactions Act
7:43 am IST: Fire breaks out at Sterling Company in Gujarat's Dahej area, 10 fire tenders present at the spot
7:33 am IST: The BSF seized two Pakistan boats at Tota border out post today morning. No arrests have been made
7:25 am IST: Congress strategy meeting scheduled to take place today at 9:30 am in Parliament
6:57 am IST: At least 34 trains delayed (arriving late in Delhi area) and six rescheduled due to fog and other operational reasons
6:55 am IST: Seven International flights delayed (six arrival and one departure) and six domestic flights delayed (two arrival and four departure) in Delhi due to fog