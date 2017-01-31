Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India

Here are all the live updates:

9:134 am IST: SC to hear Animal Welfare Board's plea on Jallikattu ordinance today

9:32 am IST: Executive committee of BJP Parliamentary Party to meet today at 4 pm, followed by NDA Meeting at 5 pm

9:14 am IST: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav to address first joint public meeting on February 3 in Agra

8:55 am IST: Fire broke out at a complex in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh today morning. Three fire engines are currently at the spot trying to douse the flames

8:29 am IST: IT Department attaches properties under Benami Property Transactions Act

7:43 am IST: Fire breaks out at Sterling Company in Gujarat's Dahej area, 10 fire tenders present at the spot

7:33 am IST: The BSF seized two Pakistan boats at Tota border out post today morning. No arrests have been made

7:27 am IST: SC to hear several pleas regarding bull-taming sport Jallikattu seeking the State Govt law to be made invalid on the sport

7:25 am IST: Congress strategy meeting scheduled to take place today at 9:30 am in Parliament

7:11 am IST: Government to table Economic Survey 2017 before the Parliament today

7:07 am IST: Budget session of Parliament to begin today with President Pranab Mukherjee's address to members of both the houses of Parliament

6:57 am IST: At least 34 trains delayed (arriving late in Delhi area) and six rescheduled due to fog and other operational reasons

6:55 am IST: Seven International flights delayed (six arrival and one departure) and six domestic flights delayed (two arrival and four departure) in Delhi due to fog