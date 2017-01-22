Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh. Read more...

SP-Congress alliance sealed in UP. Read more...

Here are all the live updates:

1:30 pm IST: AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announces a sum of Rs 5 lakh for families of victims of the Hirakhand Express derailment from AP. Union Railway Minister suresh Prabhu has already announced Rs 2 lakh to families of all the victims of the incident.

1:15 pm IST: India has won the toss and chosen to field in the third ODI against England. Watch the match live.

1 pm: The Hirakhand Express derailment death toll has risen to 36.

12:50 pm IST: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is returning to Chennai from Madurai without inaugurating the Jallikattu event at Alanganallur following protests for a permanent solution on the issue.

12:30 pm IST: The SP poll manifesto is released, in the absence of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

12:10 pm IST: Speaking at the release of the party poll manifesto, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes on the BJP in his address.

11:45 am IST: Two Assam Rifles soldiers have been killed in an encounter with the NSCN-K in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh

11:10 am IST: An earthquake measuring 8.0 on the Righter scale has hit off the coast of Papua New Guinea, and a tsunami alert has been issued. Read more...

11 am IST: The alliance between the Congress and the SP in the UP polls has been sealed. Read more...

10 am IST: The big chill continues in northern India, with fresh snowfall in parts of Shimla.

9:30 am IST: Protests for permanent solution for Jallikattu ban continue in Tamil Nadu.

9:15 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the situation following the Hirakhand Express derailment is being monitored, and expresses grief. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 32.

9 am IST: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is rushing to the spot of the Hirakhand Express derailment. Meanwhile, sources say sabotage cannot be ruled out as death toll rises to 26.

8:30 am IST: Indian Railways spokesperson Anil saxena says the cause behind the Hirakhand Express derailment is being probed, and that a National Disaster Response Force unit has reached the spot and is helping in rescue and relief operations.

8:15 am IST: People gather in large numbers in Madurai for Jallikattu.

7:45 am IST: AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expresses "anguish" over the accident.

7:30 am IST: The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in the early hours of Sunday in Andhra Pradesh. The death toll has risen to 23, and could go up even further. Read more...