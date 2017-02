Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

11:34 am IST: Bullock-cart race organised at Gokul village in Hubli.

11:05 am IST: Bull-taming sport Jallikattu underway in Avaniapuram; 1200 tamers and 950 bulls participating.

11:00 am IST: AIADMK MLAs' meeting to take place today.

10:40 am IST: PoK locals staged a protest in Islamabad claiming that Pak government, via ISI and administration, is committing atrocities on innocent citizens.