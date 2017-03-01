Read breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India.

Here are all the live updates:

12:39 am IST: Haryana: Collision between a car and a truck near Naraingarh leaves 8 dead and 3 critically injured.

12:23 am IST: "Who is AVBP to decide who is 'national' and who an 'anti national'? Who has given them right to do so?" Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM, Bihar

12:18 am IST: "Mocking Gurmehar for her opinion is despicable," says Gautam Gambhir

11:58 am IST: "Those supporting Gurmehar Kaur are pro-Pakistan. Therefore, such people should be thrown out of the country," Anil Vij, Haryana Minister

11:51 am IST: Two members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who were arrested for attacking All India Students' Association supporters yesterday, have been suspended

11:46 am IST: Arms and ammunition recovered from a goods truck meant to carry Cross-LoC trade merchandise. Case registered, probe underway

11:28 am IST: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claims she was not allowed to speak at a seminar in Jamia University on the issue of Triple Talaq

11:19 am IST: Gaya (Bihar): Excise department seized 804 bottles of liquor from two vehicles during checking. Two persons arrested.

11:14 am IST: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fires Interceptor Missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast

11:04 am IST: CBI submitted preliminary report to sports ministry on alleged fraud after wards of office bearers of the Badminton Association of India were sent to Japan as players of a goodwill trip

10:47 am IST: Application moved by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar challenging one of the closure reports filed by CBI in coal scam adjourned till May 5

10:36 am IST: Renowned Indian humorist and playwright Taarak Mehta passes away at the age of 87 years after prolonged illness

9:37 am IST: CID have arrested BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury in connection with child trafficking case. She was arrested from India-Nepal border in Siliguri, West Bengal

9:28 am IST: 2G spectrum scam: Delhi court to hear Subramanian Swamy's plea today

9:22 am IST: Two DU law students filed PIL in Delhi HC seeking action against policemen who allegedly assaulted students and journalists during protest in Ramjas

8:50 am IST: PM Narendra Modi to address election rallies in Deoria and Maharajganj districts