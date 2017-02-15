Read all live updates and breaking news from across the country here on International Business Times, India:

9:45 am IST: ISRO attempts a new world record by launching 104 satellites in a single flight of PSLVC 37 from Sriharikota(Andhra Pradesh).

9:21 am IST: Thane (Maharashtra): Manoj Mhatre, a Congress leader in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation shot dead last night by unidentified men.

9:15 am IST: Sirmaur (HP): Schoolchildren set a world record by flying 7,730 paper planes in 1 minute with messages to shun tobacco at Moginand.