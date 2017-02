Read all live updates and breaking news from across the country here on International Business Times, India:

8:28 am IST: Maharashtra: Three dead, seven critical after consuming illicit liquor last night, in Ahmednagar.

8:00 am IST: UP: Last night, an ambulance rammed into a parked truck in Sant Kabir Nagar leading to the death of 8 people.

7:00 am IST: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Hajin area of Bandipora district in J&K. More details awaited.