1:53 pm IST: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad.

1:52 pm IST: Jodhpur District Sessions Court to announce decision on Salman Khan's Arms Act Case on January 18.

11:50 am IST: Solar scam case: Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy appeared before Bengaluru Civil Court.

11:48 am IST: Delhi HC to hear CBI's plea against trial court's order granting bail to former IAF chief SP Tyagi on January 18.

11:45 am IST: Sanitation workers stage massive protest against the Delhi Govt and Centre over salary issue.