12:16 pm IST: BJP wins 30 wards, Congress 4 and Independent 1 in Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections.

12:05 pm IST: TMC workers stopped the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at the Cooch Behar Railway Station to protest against the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

11:28 am IST: Fire broke out in the Ganesh Murti Nagar area of Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. Two fire tenders and two water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

11:01 am IST: A German woman alleged that she was molested by her landlord in Delhi. The police have registered case under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC. The incident happened on November 30, 2016

10:25 am IST: A former serviceman was shot dead after unidentified assailants fired five rounds outside his residence in Gurugram. The police are investigating the matter.

9:46 am IST: A woman ws critically injured after she was stabbed with a sharp weapon by a man in Dumduma, Odisha.

9:28 am IST: Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested for allegedly raping minor girl twice

Independent MLA from Meghalaya Julius K Dorphang was arrested from Guwahati on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl twice. He is currently at the Sadar Police Station in Shillong and will be produced before the Shillong district and session court on Saturday. Read more...

9:02 am IST: Over six vehicles stationed for road construction work in Kanker's Pakhanjore were set on fire by more than 30 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

8:21 am IST: Fire broke out in Kurla's Kapadia Bazar in Mumbai. Four fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the spot. Fire is under control now.

7:44 am IST: Portugal PM Antonio Costa arrived in Delhi late on Friday night. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari today.

7:33 am IST: Pakistan released 217 Indian fishermen as part of a goodwill gesture on Friday.

7:14 am IST: Around 70 trains have been delayed, 16 rescheduled and seven cancelled due to fog and other operational reasons. Two international flights have been delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport while one has been cancelled. Four domestic flights have also been delayed due to weather conditions.