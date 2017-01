Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

12:08 pm IST: Rs 54 Lakh (approx) recovered from a car during checking at Amirgadh check post. Three detained, probe underway.

12:06 pm IST: 2G Case: Supreme Court says four accused in the Airtel maxis case will have to appear in Special Court.

12:00 pm IST: Uttar Pradesh: Meeting underway at Mulayam Singh's residence, Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh present in the meet.