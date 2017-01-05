Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

11:57 am IST: BCCI administrative staff, under supervision of chief executive officer Rahul Johri, has taken over day-to-day functioning of the Board.

11:53 am IST: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chairs 16th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council in Delhi.

11:31 am IST: Opposition parties meet Election Commission urging it to hold elections after Budget Session

11:30 am IST: BJP President Amit Shah at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary.



11:08 am IST: TMC, Congress, DMK, JDU, RLD leaders arrive to meet Election Commission on issue of budget date being too close to polls.

11:04 am IST: Bajaj Auto workers' union threatens hunger strike at Akurdi plant in Pune over 'anti-worker activities' .

10.40 am IST: 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in its waters.