Budget session might be advanced and is likely to begin from January end. The decision will be taken during the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) meeting.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 104th Indian Science Congress at the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

9:07 am IST: The Goa Police has detained two people with suspicious documents and taken them to the Goa Medical College for medical examination

8:32 am IST: At least one person was killed after a car belonging to Uttar Pradesh state minister Om Prakash Singh hit a handcart in Hardoi on Monday night. The driver has been arrested and a probe is underway. Liquor botles were also recovered from the car that has now been taken into custody.

The central government is likely to advance the Budget 2017 Session of the Parliament to the last week of January after having already advanced the date to February 1 recently. The decision on the final date will be taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) at 11 am on Tuesday. Read more...

7:57 am IST: A leopard entered a farmhouse in West Bengal's north Dinajpur district. It was later captured by the Forest Department officials.

7:20 am IST: GST Council meeting is scheduled to take place today.

7:17 am IST: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) will meet at 11 am to finalise the date for the forthcoming Parliament session.

7:14 am IST: At least 55 trains from/to Delhi are delayed while 22 trains have been rescheduled and six cancelled due to fog in the capital. Seven international and six domestic flights from/to Delhi are delayed while two domestic flights have been cancelled.

At least one unidentified terrorist was killed after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the wee hours of Tuesday. Read more...