Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

Bihar Jailbreak: 5 prisoners escape from Central Jail in Buxar

Demonetisation: ATM cash withdrawal limit increased to Rs 4,500 per day; weekly limit remains unchanged at Rs 24,000

SP breaks up: Mulayam Singh Yadav suspends Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav from party for 6 years

11 am IST: Anil Baijal, former union home secretary, took oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Saturday morning.

10:02 am IST: Rs 1,000 old notes worth Rs 19 lakh were seized from Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. One person has been arrested.

9:29 am IST: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. She wished him well and asked him to stay strong.

9:21 am IST: Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Akola in Maharashtra. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

8:19 am IST: Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a Parliamentary board meeting today.

7:22 am IST: Bihar Jailbreak: 5 prisoners escape from Central Jail in Buxar

At least five prisoners escaped from the Central Jail located in Buxar, Bihar, late on Friday night. The five of them were lodged in the Central Jail's hospital ward for treatment when they escaped on Friday night. Read more...

7:04 am IST: Nine international flights have been delayed while one has been cancelled in Delhi due to fog. Three domestic flights have also been delayed while two have been cancelled. At least 69 trains are delayed while 16 have been rescheduled and four cancelled.