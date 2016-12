Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

3:28 pm IST: Gunshots heard near Jablipora village in Bijbehara of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

3:18 pm IST: Opposition parties meet at Constitution Club today.

3:15 pm IST: At least 38 students of Govt. College(Attingal) injured in bus accident in Kozhikode, while returning from Mysuru in the morning. 2 critical.