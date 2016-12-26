Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

Sabarimala temple stampede injures at least 31, 12 of them critical [VIDEO]

Former IAF chief SP Tyagi has been granted bail by the Patiala House Court in the AgustaWestland case

India all set to test-fire 'Agni-5' from Wheeler Island off Odisha coast today

Six international flights delayed at IGI Airport, 37 trains cancelled in Delhi due to fog.

9:50 am IST: The Delhi Police arrested three people for looting Rs 10 lakh from a cash van in Pandav Nagar on December 19. Around Rs 9 lakh has been recovered.

9:04 am IST: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who was summoned by CBI today in the alleged Sting CD case, will not appear before the investigation agency.

8:59 am IST: Over 900 cylinders, which were stored in a truck, blasted near Chintamani in Karnataka on Sunday night. Three vehicles were gutted. The situation is, however, under control.

8:27 am IST: At least one person died while 10 were injured when a picnic bus carrying students met with an accident near Maichheli village in Nuagaon in Odisha.

8:04 am IST: Six international flights have been delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to fog. At least 37 trains have also been cancelled due to fog and operational reasons.

7:39 am IST: A 'Winter Carnival' has been organized in Nainital till December 31 to promote the culture of the state of Uttarakhand to increase tourist footfall in the region.

7:13 am IST: Delhi Court will pronounce an order today in the National Herald case.