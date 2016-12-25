Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

Narendra Modi wishes Pak PM Nawaz Sharif, Atal Behari Vajpayee on birthday, extends Christmas greetings to nation

NIA sources say ISIS suspect Musa planned to attack Mother House in Kolkata

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on the radio with "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 AM today

1:34 pm IST: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah caught on camera getting his shoelaces tied by another person in Mysuru.

According to sources from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Islamic State group suspect Musa had planned to attack the Mother House in Kolkata to avenge the bombing of the Isis forces in Syria and Libya. Read more...

12:30 pm IST: A labourer died on the sets of Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' after falling from a height of five feet on his head while painting at the Film City studios.

12 noon IST: Khaidi No 150 music launch: Audio songs from Chiranjeevi's film likely to be released on Sunday

The fans of Chiranjeevi are curiously awaiting the audio release of Khaidi No 150. The music album is expected to be released on Sunday, 25 December on the occasion of Christmas. However, the makers have not formally announced the news, leading to a lot of confusion. Read more...

11:54 am IST: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to wish him on his 92nd birthday.

11:41 am IST: Kufri hill station in Shimla witnesses heavy snowfall. Vehicular movement on NH5 affected.

11:14 am IST: Troops of 231 Battalion recovered an IED near Kondapara village in Chattisgarh. The explosive was later defused.

11 am IST: PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation in this year's last Mann Ki Baat radio show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Sunday at 11 am through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' — the last one before the year ends and only the second one after his demonetisation announcement on November 8 this year. Read more...

10:33 am IST: Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh witness season's first snowfall.

9:49 am IST: PM Narendra Modi reaches former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to wish him on his 92nd birthday.

8:07 am IST: A woman's body was found dead with multiple injuries near Dehu Road in Pune. She worked at a tech firm in the city. She has been identified as Antara Das from West Bengal.

7:53 am IST: "Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif despite escalated tensions between the two countries. He also wished former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and extended Christmas greetings to the entire nation. Read more...

7:52 am IST: "Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi said on Twitter.

7:25 am IST: Eight International and seven domestic flights from/to Delhi have been delayed due to foggy weather.