Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times India:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai

Najeeb Jung resignation: LG calls PM Modi 'visionary;' had offered to 'quit twice' in the past

Rahul Dravid inspires India U19 to Asia Cup title

Dangal movie review: It will make you laugh, cry and then blow whistles in the theatre

3 pm IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is worth a whopping Rs 3,600 crore, and the metro rail projects in Mumbai and Pune. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray are also present.

1 pm IST: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) in Raigad district in Maharashtra.

12:09 pm IST: Police seize Rs 37 lakh in new notes from a businessman and Rs 2.5 lakh from another local in Tirur district in Kerala.

10:26 am IST: Rahul Gandhi will meet Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders on December 26 in Delhi.

10:24 am IST: Former TN chief secy Rama Mohan Rao whose premises was raided by IT, admitted to the ICU ward of Ramachandra hospital on Friday night after he complained of chest pain.

Former Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao was admitted to the ICU ward of Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai on Friday night after he complained of chest pain. Rao was sacked as the chief secretary on December 22 following an I-T raid at his residence and office. Read more...

9:52 am IST: Mumbai Doctor and Padma Bhushan awardee Suresh Advani, along with five others, has been booked for transporting old notes worth Rs 10 crore.

9:45 am IST: Nusli Wadia has been voted out as Director of Tata Chemicals in Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

9:34 am IST: Army Chief Dalbir Singh visits Manipur to review security situation.

8:53 am IST: Five people were rescued while three are still missing after a boat capsized in Powai Lake in Mumbai on Friday night. Search and rescue operations are still underway.

8:42 am IST: Lady police constable in Tamil Nadu suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked with acid by unidentified people in Vellore on Friday.

8:37 am IST: Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Saturday.

8 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for Shivaji Memorial and Metro rail projects in Mumbai and Pune on Saturday.

7:52 am IST: Poor visibility causes 52 trains to be delayed, five to be rescheduled and one to be cancelled.