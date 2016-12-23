Read breaking news, live updates and much more from International Business Times, India:

11:01 am IST: IT Dept raided Kotak Mahindra Bank KG Marg branch in Delhi in connection with survey on two of its customers and related accounts. The bank denied that were any fake accounts.

9:50 am IST: ED interrogated Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon yesterday, to issue notice to him in the ongoing money laundering case today.

9:15 am IST: Curfew relaxed in parts of Imphal East district till 9 PM today, expect in areas from Lamlong Bazar to Yaingangpokpi.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju urged the Manipur government on Friday to restore normalcy in the state by ending the economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) on two highways. Read more...

9:10 am IST: 71.20 percent of Tata Motors shareholders vote in favour of removal of Nusli Wadia as director.

Tata Motors shareholders, late on Thursday evening, voted to remove industrialist Nusli Wadia as independent director of the Tata Motors board. Read more...

8:34 am IST: Three international flights delayed, one domestic flight from/to Delhi cancelled due to foggy weather.

8:15 am IST: Cancer treatment: Sun Pharma to acquire Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo for $175 million

Odomzo, approved by the US FDA in July 2015, has marketing approval in over 30 countries. Read more...

8:10 am IST: Bigg Boss 4 Kannada: Karunya Ram out of Sudeep's show in a surprising elimination

Karunya Ram is eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Kannada. Read more...

8:00 am IST: Balle Vellaiya Thevaa (Balle Vellaiyathevaa) movie review – Live audience response

Sasikumar is set for an image makeover as he has ventured into a full-comedy entertainer in the form of Balle Vellaiya Thevaa. Read more...