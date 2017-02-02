Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:
- Odisha blast by Maoists kills 7 policemen
- Kanpur building collapse: FIR registered against owner SP leader Mahtab Alam and contractor after seven people lost their lives while around 30 are still trapped
- The campaigning for the Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end today as the states go to polls on February 4
Here are all the live updates:
9:31 am IST: Major tragedy averted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 3 Rashtriya Rifles by defusing IED planted by terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Charsoo Awantipora
9:13 am IST: No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in print media on February 3 and 4. Unless contents of advertisement proposed to be published are got pre-certified by pol parties, candidates etc from the MCMC committee: ECI
9:09 am IST: Jammu and Kashmir: Hurriyat leader SAS Geelani was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences last night after he complained of severe chest pain. Geelani was later admitted in Medical ICU and is now being constantly observed by specialist doctors.
9 am IST: Kanpur building collapse: FIR registered against owner SP leader Mahtab Alam and contractor
7:42 am IST: Six foot Ganesha idol located on a hill in Dantewada's Dholkal, found damaged last week, has been restored to its original place
7:26 am IST: Supreme Court to hear State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium's plea against Vijay Mallya today