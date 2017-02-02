Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Odisha blast by Maoists kills 7 policemen

Kanpur building collapse: FIR registered against owner SP leader Mahtab Alam and contractor after seven people lost their lives while around 30 are still trapped

The campaigning for the Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will come to an end today as the states go to polls on February 4

Here are all the live updates:

9:31 am IST: Major tragedy averted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 3 Rashtriya Rifles by defusing IED planted by terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Charsoo Awantipora

9:13 am IST: No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in print media on February 3 and 4. Unless contents of advertisement proposed to be published are got pre-certified by pol parties, candidates etc from the MCMC committee: ECI

9:09 am IST: Jammu and Kashmir: Hurriyat leader SAS Geelani was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences last night after he complained of severe chest pain. Geelani was later admitted in Medical ICU and is now being constantly observed by specialist doctors.

9 am IST: Kanpur building collapse: FIR registered against owner SP leader Mahtab Alam and contractor

7:42 am IST: Six foot Ganesha idol located on a hill in Dantewada's Dholkal, found damaged last week, has been restored to its original place

7:26 am IST: Supreme Court to hear State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium's plea against Vijay Mallya today