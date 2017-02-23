Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times, India.

Here are all the live updates:

9:01 am IST: India vs Australia 1st Test match currently underway; Australia wins toss, to bat first

8:55 am IST: Bharti Airtel set to acquire Telenor India. The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India's assets and customers

8:53 am IST: "I have become a political football between the two major Indian parties which is evident by the rhetoric in the election speeches. Let them come with whatever evidence they have, but I doubt if they have any evidence and, then, let law take its own course. I am safe under UK law until proven otherwise. I would rather be safe than sorry as I don't want to be at the mercy of some maverick in the government of India," says Vijay Mallya

8:20 am IST: At least three jawans were killed, while four others have been injured in terrorist attack on Indian Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. A woman also died in cross-fire.

8:15 am IST: Enforcement Directorate attached assets of Gujarat based financier Kishore Bhajiawala, worth Rs 1.02 crore under PMLA case.

6:37 am IST: Artist Kamal Rana from Vadodara claims he has made the world's longest fire painting.