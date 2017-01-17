Read all live updates, breaking news from India right here on International Business Times India:
- CM Akhilesh Yadav interacts with Samajwadi Party workers at his official residence
- AAP Goa CM candidate Elvis Gomes to flag off 'Goa Zhaadu Yatra' in the state today
- Congress says it's ready for alliance with Samajwadi Party for UP's benefit

11:45 am IST: Kerala stray dog culling case: Applicant told SC he'll construct shelter for stray dogs, SC asked him to submit detailed proposal on it
11:44 am IST: Delhi HC issues notice to MHA seeking their response on a PIL filed regarding low quality food provided to BSF jawans
11:42 am IST: Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar(niece of Jayalalithaa) says she will announces her next political step on Jayalaithaa's birthday
11:40 am IST: Appointment of CBI Director matter: The Supreme Court today decided to hear the plea on January 20
11:24 am IST: Tamil Nadu: Villagers in Alanganallur (Madurai) demand release of people detained by police for protesting in support of Jallikattu.
10:21 am IST: Special CBI court in Mumbai to frame charges against Indrani Mukerjea and others in Sheena Bora murder case.
9:37 am IST: Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar (niece of Jayalalithaa) returns without paying tribute to MG Ramachandran at his memorial due to massive crowd.
9:34 am IST: EC team led by CEC Dr Nasim Zaidi will visit Uttarakhand tomorrow to review poll preparedness for upcoming Assembly elections.
9:27 am IST: BJP CEC meeting on upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed.
9:26 am IST: A 12-year-old student of a Government school allegedly gangraped by the principal and three teachers in Bihar's Jehanabad.
9:09 am IST: ED attaches assets worth Rs 32 crore of Zoom Developers (ZDPL) during investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
9:06 am IST: BJP Punjab unit chief Vijay Sampla expresses displeasure over ticket distribution, offers to resign.
7:49 am IST: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 2nd Raisina Dialogue 2017 in New Delhi.
7:40 am IST: Tamil Nadu: More than 500 people detained by police while protesting in support of Jallikattu in Alanganallur (Madurai).
7:36 am IST: Two school students dead after being hit by a train while taking a selfie at Anand Vihar railway track in Delhi.