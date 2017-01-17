Read all live updates, breaking news from India right here on International Business Times India:

CM Akhilesh Yadav interacts with Samajwadi Party workers at his official residence

AAP Goa CM candidate Elvis Gomes to flag off 'Goa Zhaadu Yatra' in the state today

Congress says it's ready for alliance with Samajwadi Party for UP's benefit

Here are all the live updates:

11:45 am IST: Kerala stray dog culling case: Applicant told SC he'll construct shelter for stray dogs, SC asked him to submit detailed proposal on it

11:44 am IST: Delhi HC issues notice to MHA seeking their response on a PIL filed regarding low quality food provided to BSF jawans

11:42 am IST: Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar(niece of Jayalalithaa) says she will announces her next political step on Jayalaithaa's birthday

11:40 am IST: Appointment of CBI Director matter: The Supreme Court today decided to hear the plea on January 20

11:24 am IST: Tamil Nadu: Villagers in Alanganallur (Madurai) demand release of people detained by police for protesting in support of Jallikattu.

10:21 am IST: Special CBI court in Mumbai to frame charges against Indrani Mukerjea and others in Sheena Bora murder case.

9:37 am IST: Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar (niece of Jayalalithaa) returns without paying tribute to MG Ramachandran at his memorial due to massive crowd.

9:34 am IST: EC team led by CEC Dr Nasim Zaidi will visit Uttarakhand tomorrow to review poll preparedness for upcoming Assembly elections.

9:27 am IST: BJP CEC meeting on upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed.

9:26 am IST: A 12-year-old student of a Government school allegedly gangraped by the principal and three teachers in Bihar's Jehanabad.

9:09 am IST: ED attaches assets worth Rs 32 crore of Zoom Developers (ZDPL) during investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

9:06 am IST: BJP Punjab unit chief Vijay Sampla expresses displeasure over ticket distribution, offers to resign.

7:49 am IST: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 2nd Raisina Dialogue 2017 in New Delhi.

7:40 am IST: Tamil Nadu: More than 500 people detained by police while protesting in support of Jallikattu in Alanganallur (Madurai).

7:36 am IST: Two school students dead after being hit by a train while taking a selfie at Anand Vihar railway track in Delhi.