10:18 am IST: New Delhi-Lucknow Gomti Express, Delhi- Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Rewa Express have been cancelled due to operational reasons.

10:15 am IST: Air Intelligence Unit seized foreign currency worth Rs 43,97,350 from three passengers at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. A case has been registered under FEMA.

10:02 am IST: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 92 years old.

10 am IST: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed workers and media at the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress in Delhi.

8:34 am IST: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the manager of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, KG Marg branch in Delhi in connection with Parasmal Lodha and Rohit Tandon cases.

The official websites of the Cochin and Thiruvananthapuram airports were hacked by Pakistan cyber attackers in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the websites were restored half an hour after they were hacked. Read more...

7:37 am IST: Cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place today.

7:28 am IST: A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Andaman Islands around 2:51 am today.

At least two people died while another 28 people were injured after 15 coaches of the Train no. 12988 Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed between the Rura and Metha railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city around 5:20 am on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported yet. Read more...