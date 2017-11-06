Pacer Sreesanth has become a forgotten man (on a cricket field) of India cricket after bringing the gentleman's game to disrepute. The Kerala pacer, along with some other players, was allegedly involved in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 spot-fixing controversy, and the speedster has been suspended for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sreesanth, who has been unhappy with the BCCI for their ban, has been fighting his case in the court. As of now, he still remains banned, hence, Sreesanth cannot even watch the upcoming India versus New Zealand T20I series decider at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (November 7).

During the Kerala elections last year, Sreesanth represented the BJP and contested from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, so he is more than eager to watch the game. However, the ban still stands, meaning he will have to watch the encounter from his home.

"I would have loved to watch the match, as it is happening in my constituency. But since I am banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), I am not even allowed to watch the game, which is a little disappointing," Sreesanth told "Sportstar".

"But it's alright, there are other things keeping me busy these days. I don't even know whether I will be free that day. It also becomes difficult to follow cricket when you aren't a part of it," Sreesanth told "Sportstar" on Sunday.

The speedster has been taking all steps, with the hope of getting his life ban lifted, which will allow him a chance to play his favourite sport. Sreesanth wants respite from the Supreme Court and get his ban lifted.

"Cricket is missing in my life, that's true but the sport is controlled by the BCCI. Not only in India, but across the globe. I hope I will get some justice from the Supreme Court," Sreesanth said.

Will SC listen?