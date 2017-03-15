After writing success stories in India, the compact crossover of Japanese car-maker Suzuki, Ignis, is now set to enter the Indonesian market. A fresh image showing Ignis cars loaded on a truck in Indonesia has emerged online, indicating that the launch could happen soon.

The made-in-India Ignis is expected to go on sale in the Indonesian market in April. Ignis is made at the Gurgaon plant of the company in Haryana.

In Indonesia, the compact crossover is expected to be offered in three trims --GL, GLX and GLX AT. While the GL will be priced at Rp 139.5 million, GLX and GLX AT will go on sale in Indonesia for Rp 159.5 million and Rp 169.5 million, respectively.

Ignis will be offered only in the 1.2 litre engine option in Indonesia, which can churn out 82bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. It will rival Honda Brio, Toyota Etios and Nissan March in the market there.

In India, Ignis comes with two engine options — 1.2L VVT petrol and 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The petrol as well as the diesel trims come with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. While the petrol mill in Ignis is tuned to churn out 82bhp of power at 6000rpm with a torque of 113Nm at 4200rpm, the diesel mill generates 74bhp of power at 4000 rpm along with a torque of 190Nm at 2000 rpm.

Priced between Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Ignis is sold through Nexa in the country. It would be interesting to see how the company will cater to the demands of Ignis in the other markets, when the waiting period of the model is climbing up in India.

Image: Autonetmagz