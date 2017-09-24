External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj slammed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Saturday, asking Islamabad to consider why after gaining 70 years of Independence together, India is an IT hub and produces doctors and engineers, while they churn out jihadis.

"While India made institutes such as IIT, IIM, and AIIMS, Pakistan created terror groups such as LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen, and the Haqqani Network. The reality is that Pakistan's politicians remember everything, manipulate memory according to convenience. They are masters at forgetting facts that destroy their version," the minister said.

Addressing the 72nd session of the UNGA, Swaraj identified violent extremism, climate change, maritime security, refugee crises, unemployment, gender injustice, nuclear proliferation, and cyber security as main challenges confronting the world.

Swaraj, responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's accusation of state-sponsored terrorism in India and violation of human rights, said that if Pakistan used its resources to exterminate the terrorists in its territory then the would would be rid of the scourge of terrorism.

"Those listening (to Pak PM's speech) had only one observation: Look who's talking! A country that has been the world's greatest exporter of havoc, death, and inhumanity has become a champion of hypocrisy, preaching about humanity from this podium," she said.

The minister added that even though Pakistan continues to reach new depths of barbarism in terms of harbouring terror on its soil, it still has the gumption to preach humanity to India.

She also posed a question to Pak PM asking why his nation spurned the offer of peace and friendship extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Swaraj also took a swipe at the international community for failing to recognise terrorism as a global threat, and dismissing it as a "law and order" problem.

PM Modi complimented Swaraj for delivering a "strong message" through an "incredible ad insightful" speech and tweeted: "She has made India extremely proud at the world stage."

The foreign minister held a total of 27 bilateral meetings with her counterparts, and attended 12 multilateral and two trilateral meetings.