Virat Kohli, the world's best batsman at present, is a wonderful human being off the field.

Of late, he presented a signed bat, allegedly a grand edition willow, to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's charity. The Pakistan star thanked the Indian captain's kind gesture on Twitter.

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 1, 2017

The bat will be put up for auction in England by Afridi's foundation. Expect some deep pockets to go all guns blazing to own a willow with Virat's signature.

The proceedings from the auction will be used to build a new hospital at Tharparkar, Sindhh Province in Pakistan, according to the Royal Challengers Bangalore website.

Virat Kohli has deep respect to Shahid Afridi- one of the great servants of Pakistan cricket. Shahid Afridi foundation does a lot of good work in the community. The former Pakistan player was also presented with an Indian team jersey in April-- signed by all the Indian team players including Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

The diplomatic relationship India and Pakistan might have come unstuck, but that did not deter Kohli from donating his willow for the greater common good.

The relation between the two countries has worsened ever since the Mumbai terror attack in 2008, leading to Pakistan players getting snubbed for Indian Premier League.