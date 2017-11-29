Japanese motorcycle-maker Kawasaki's Indian subsidiary India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has recalled the Z900 over faulty tie-rod brackets for the rear shock. This comes as part of the worldwide recall of the popular naked street fighter.

A circular sent to all dealerships says if the rear suspension bottoms out, there is a chance that the holes in the tie-rod frame mounts will enlarge and that will lead to rear-suspension failure. The voluntary recall will lead to inspection of the frames and replacement of the bracket kit if necessary.

The company has already reached out to the customers. It has shared with dealerships a range of VIN numbers of affected vehicles.

The repairs and replacements of around 132 units of the Z900 models in India will be free of cost. The whole process can be carried out at dealerships within an hour, reports NDTV Auto.

Kawasaki Z900 is one of the most powerful, affordable and popular naked middleweight motorcycles on sale in India. It has been priced at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-Delhi) while the ABS-equipped variant is priced at Rs 9 lakh (ex-Delhi).

The motorcycle draws power from a 948cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that also comes with fuel injection. The motor develops 124bhp of power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine pairs with six-speed transmission.

The company recently launched a limited-edition model of the Z900. The new model is a pure cosmetic upgrade with no mechanical changes over the 2017 model.

The Z900 Special Edition has been spiced up with Metallic Spark Black colour in addition to the subtle graphics to make the bike look fresh.