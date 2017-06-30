Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler for India in the last ODI against the West Indies, picking up three wickets, so expect the left-arm wrist spinner to keep his place in the playing XI for the third one-day international in Antigua on Friday.

India were way too strong for an inexperienced West Indies side in the last game, with the away side's batsmen putting on a massive score in a rain-reduced match, before the bowlers ensured the home side would have absolutely no hope of even getting close to the target.

One of the key protagonists in that win was Kuldeep, who showed his talent while wearing an India shirt once again.

However you look at it, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja haven't been consistent enough in the limited-overs formats, especially if you compare their performances in Test cricket. And having a wrist spinner in your playing XI is always a bonus.

Kuldeep is a wicket-taking bowler, who can give you those crucial wickets in the middle overs. He might leak a few runs, but as long as the wickets keep coming, Virat Kohli won't care.

Ashwin has played the first two matches in this series, with Jadeja, after his poor show in the Champions Trophy final, with ball and bat, sitting it out. There could be a swap for this game, although Ashwin will be keen to stay in the side and try and get his one-day rhythm back.

Rishabh Pant is the other youngster included in the squad for the West Indies series. So far, Pant hasn't been able to force his way into the playing XI, but if Kohli feels the need to rest Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in fantastic form, then Pant might just make it.

It is more likely to happen in the fourth or fifth ODI, though.

West Indies left out Jonathan Carter and Kieran Powell from the squad, after the first two matches, bringing the uncapped duo of Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris. There is a good chance of both of them making their debuts in this third one-dayer, although Rovman Powell will also hope to get an opportunity.

Expected playing XI: