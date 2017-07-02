Changes, finally, are expected in the India playing XI when they play the West Indies having already taken a cannot-be-beaten lead with a fuss-free win in Antigua on Friday.

At the same venue, the two teams will clash for the fourth ODI of the five-match series, with Virat Kohli expected to, for the first time, experiment with his squad.

That means the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik getting an opportunity, while there is also a chance of Ravindra Jadeja coming in and Mohammed Shami getting a bowl.

"We will surely look into making changes," Kohli said after India's 93-run win on Friday. "We have quite a few players who haven't had a game in a while."

Karthik and Shami have been in the India squad since the start of the ICC Champions Trophy, but are yet to play a single competitive game.

Pant was named as the replacement for the rested Rohit Sharma, with many thinking the left-hander would slot into the top of the order as the India selectors and Kohli look to test the team's bench strength.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane played the first three ODIs, and quite well too, but Pant could come in for one of them, most likely Dhawan, who could use a rest. If not for the openers, there is also a chance of Pant walking into the playing XI as a straight replacement for MS Dhoni, who scored a match-winning 78 in the last game.

Karthik is another batsman hoping to get a chance, and that is likely to come either with Yuvraj Singh taking a rest or Kedar Jadhav slotting out of the playing XI.

If Shami is to play, one of Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Umesh Yadav will be given a break.

Kuldeep Yadav has been quite outstanding with the ball for India and should continue, which means Ravindra Jadeja might find it difficult to get back into the playing XI, unless R Ashwin is given a break in this fourth ODI.

Both the debutants that played for the West Indies in the last match did reasonably well, so they should keep their places in the side, while Rovman Powell is also expected to stay in the playing XI, with West Indies likely to stick to the same side from the last game.

Expected playing XI: