India bossed Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Galle, showing the gulf in class between the two teams, and while the Lankans will be expected to come harder at Virat Kohli's men, the visiting side will look for another all-round performance in the second Test in Colombo to wrap up the series.

From the moment India won the toss, there only looked like being one winner, with Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara taking the game away from the home side with their hundreds in the first innings.

At the end of the day, the pitch in Galle was a little too flat to trouble the Indian batsmen, and that is something the Sri Lankans will have to think about when they come out to play at the SSC for the second Test.

While the toss is vital, reading the conditions and adapting to them is even more important, and that is something India did a lot better than the home side Sri Lanka.

Of course, the fact that India have the superior team and are the No.1 ranked Test side in the world also played a factor, but Sri Lanka will know they really could have played a whole lot better.

The bowlers let Dhawan dominate them a little too easily on the opening day and then the batsmen just could not handle the scoreboard pressure, allowing India to take complete control.

Dictating the pace of the game early will be crucial for Sri Lanka if they are to stay with this India side. Allow India to run away with the contest from day one, and this second Test will also be decided in a hurry, with the final match of the series then becoming academic.

India's plan will be just that. Take control from the opening day, put the pressure right on Sri Lanka and see if they crumble again.

The responsibility will be with the batsmen to put up a big score one more time, if India end up batting first. However, if the bowlers are tasked with getting through Sri Lanka in the first innings on day one, it will be interesting to see how the match goes.

That might be the best scenario for the neutrals, if this Test match is to be a little more competitive.

When and where to watch live

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is set to begin in Colombo from 10am local time, 10am IST, 5.30am BST, 6.30am CET, 12.30am ET. TV and live streaming information for the game is below.

India: TV: Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.